Pro-Group Living Ordinance Advocates Mount Fight Against Safe and Sound Denver

By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoning is one of the most contentious issues that Denver voters will consider on this November's ballot. Yes, zoning. For three years, Community Planning and Development staffers worked on an overhaul of the group-living aspects of the Denver Zoning Code; in February, Denver City Council approved the final version of their proposal. As a result, more areas of the city were opened up to halfway houses, homeless shelters and sober-living homes. The number of unrelated adults allowed to live together in the same household was also increased, from two to five.

www.westword.com

Terry Hildebrandt
4d ago

A needle exchange is located 2 blocks from me. This place has turned our alley into "Heroin Alley." My condo faces this alley and we have daily, open drug use of heoin and/or meth users shooing up in broad daylight. I have to call 911 sometimes three times a day. Most of the time the police/social workers do not come. There is a childcare center just half a block from Heroin Alley. Having drug addicts living in residential neighborhood is a VERY BAD IDEA. I have to live with this every day.

