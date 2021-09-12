Pro-Group Living Ordinance Advocates Mount Fight Against Safe and Sound Denver

Zoning is one of the most contentious issues that Denver voters will consider on this November's ballot. Yes, zoning. For three years, Community Planning and Development staffers worked on an overhaul of the group-living aspects of the Denver Zoning Code; in February, Denver City Council approved the final version of their proposal. As a result, more areas of the city were opened up to halfway houses, homeless shelters and sober-living homes. The number of unrelated adults allowed to live together in the same household was also increased, from two to five.