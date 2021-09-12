3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

I tend to be a more conservative investor than most of my colleagues. For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. However, I also like to allocate some of my portfolio to exciting growth stocks that could have massive long-term potential. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO