CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

By (Justin Pope)
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDividends are a great perk of investing -- you can't lose a dividend once you receive it like you can lose capital gains. The problem, however, is that dividend stocks span a wide range of yields and growth rates. Some pay a lot and grow a little, while others pay a little but grow a lot.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy on Recent or Expected Dividend Hikes

Dividend stocks should hold a place in every investor’s portfolio. Even if you don’t intend to use the dividend payout as regular income, the ability to reinvest dividends is like giving yourself a raise every quarter. As with any investment, not all dividend stocks are the same. The ones you...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Longevity and reliability are important features for any stock that you buy for your retirement account. You probably don't want to stake your nest egg on a company that crumbles against the competition, even if it has promising growth prospects. There's no way to completely eliminate risk when you buy stocks, and we can't possibly know what the future holds several decades from now. BlackBerry was comfortably atop the global smartphone market less than a decade ago, and now it's a completely different company.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

Got patience? Plenty of people like to think they're committed to their holdings for the long haul. When things get dicey, though, a sizable swath of this crowd bails out of these investments. That can be a big mistake, of course. Most people struggle to see the market's true short-term...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

10 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

I'm happier in my thirties. I feel clearer about who I am and less apologetic about it, and more accepting of my limitations and also more aware of the ways in which I'm capable. -- attributed to Claire Danes. One critical capability all thirty-somethings should be aware of is that...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Procter Gamble#Ebitda#Moody#S P Global#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#The Motley Fool
Herald & Review

Three Must-Have ETFs to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

Building a retirement portfolio that can sustain you throughout your senior years can be challenging because you need the right balance between growth and security. You also don't want to constantly monitor your portfolio, as you'll be too busy enjoying life. After all, isn't that what you worked so hard for all these years?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why You Can (and Should) Buy Kroger Stock Now, Despite a Price Plunge

James Brumley is former stockbroker with a large Wall Street firm, and a former trading analyst for a small, options-based newsletter. After twenty years of professional experience in and around the market, his approach is one that combines fundamentals, sentiment, and common sense. It's also an approach that respects this John Keynes reality: The market isn't always rational.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors should focus on companies with strong track records of growth, competitive advantages, and the ability to deliver sustained portfolio returns. The following three stocks meet all these criteria and more. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, these three top stocks can make you richer for...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Investing Moves to Make Before the End of the Year

At this point of the year, a lot of people still aren't ready to say goodbye to summer. And so it may seem premature to be thinking about 2021 coming to an end. But in reality, we're getting down to that final stretch, which means now's a good time to take a close look at your finances and make sure you're on track to end 2021 on a fiscally healthy note. Here are a few key investing moves worth making before the year wraps up.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheStreet

Does Microsoft’s Dividend Bump, Buyback Make the Stock a Buy?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report shares are pushing higher on Wednesday, up about 1% but fading from the highs as the market struggles for traction. Shares were up almost 2% earlier in the day but have since slipped a bit. That said, the news is still bullish and Microsoft stock is just a hair off its all-time high.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Stocks post broad gains, led by energy companies and tech

Energy and technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher Wednesday, reversing the market's pullback from a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after another day of choppy trading. It was the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August and it put the S&P 500 on pace to close the week higher.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Sell Before 4:00 p.m. Today

The NASDAQ was sliding at midday yesterday, but the Dow and S&P 500 caught their breath after a five-session losing streak. It's great to see all the green across hundreds of stocks as the markets head higher again, but, like I told my viewers on "Money Morning LIVE" yesterday, it's not all good.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Watch

Many tech stocks have soared during the pandemic, but some are being left behind. Couchbase disappointed investors with its first earnings report, but the company's enterprise-focused strategy could pay off in the long run. Poshmark's growth is slowing, but the social marketplace has millions of buyers and sellers already using...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

Making money over the long term is easy when you own stakes in high-quality companies. If Wall Street has taught investors anything, it's the value of being patient. Since 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the broad-based S&P 500. Despite these somewhat regular declines in the market, the S&P 500 has eventually put each and every one of these double-digit drops in the rearview mirror.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on Any Dips

Warren Buffet is one of the most influential investors ever, and his strategic bets have been a guide for retail investors for a generation or more. As such, we think that four fundamentally sound stocks from his portfolio—Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Kroger (NYSE:KR)—should be solid bets whenever they dip in price. So, let’s examine these names more closely.Warren Buffett is one of the 21st centuries’ most popular and successful institutional investors. Buffett’s value investing strategy has worked out in his favor handsomely, making him the world’s sixth richest person. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A) wiped away pandemic losses to deliver record earnings in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Most Overvalued Stocks of 2021

A stock can become overvalued when the market detaches the price of a security from its underlying fundamentals. In the short run, stocks can stray far away from their intrinsic value, but, in the long run, they will move back closer to the true value of the underlying company. Sometimes...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

An online travel agency that is getting back to booking gains for shareholders. A risk-reward opportunity any long-term investor should love. A video game maker that is proving it's a lot more than just one franchise. New, fast-growing companies are exciting. That's why initial public offerings get so much attention....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Like many online companies, Pinterest is facing challenges as pandemic-related tailwinds fade in the U.S. The company's long-term thesis remains intact as it monetizes a massive international userbase and creates new growth drivers. Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy