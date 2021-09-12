Here's How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffet is one of the most influential investors ever, and his strategic bets have been a guide for retail investors for a generation or more. As such, we think that four fundamentally sound stocks from his portfolio—Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Kroger (NYSE:KR)—should be solid bets whenever they dip in price. So, let’s examine these names more closely.Warren Buffett is one of the 21st centuries’ most popular and successful institutional investors. Buffett’s value investing strategy has worked out in his favor handsomely, making him the world’s sixth richest person. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A) wiped away pandemic losses to deliver record earnings in the second quarter.

