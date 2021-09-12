CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other Papers Say: On right side of Jan. 6 history

Columbian
 4 days ago

The red-white-and-blue face paint, the bare chest, the horned, fur-lined headdress got him dubbed the “QAnon Shaman.” All of that regalia was gone last week as Jacob Anthony Chansley, one of the most distinctive participants in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty in federal court. The U.S. Justice...

www.columbian.com

CNBC

Trump says he sides with Jan. 6 riot defendants, as police brace for new Capitol rally

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Trump's claim that those people are being "persecuted" came as police in Washington prepared for Saturday's planned "Justice for J6" rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the defendants.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
Nancy Pelosi
Dan Newhouse
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why Trump is calling one of his handpicked generals a 'dumbass'

It's hardly a secret that conditions throughout our government were dire toward the end of Donald Trump's presidency. What's unsettling is the stream of revelations that continue to come to light, documenting the extent to which things were worse than we knew. Take yesterday's revelations, for example. NBC News reported:
POTUS
Fox News

Mark Levin blasts WaPo's Woodward & Costa: What journalists 'sit on this story'?

Former Reagan Justice Department Chief of Staff Mark Levin called out Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, saying that if their allegations about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley are true, Milley should be fired and they should be ashamed as reporters for sitting on a bombshell story that could've prevented further U.S. military catastrophe in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Republican Party
Capitol
Politics
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

‘Unelect These Bastards!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes Off on Republicans Standing by Trump’s Election Lie

Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman who has since become a vociferous critic of the Trump-era GOP, went off on the Republicans still standing by the big lie. Nicolle Wallace spoke with Steele about concerns of the upcoming “Justice for J6 rally,” describing it as a rally “for people who used flagpoles to maim and mutilate the bodies of the Capitol Police officers who protect them.”
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...

