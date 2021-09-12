Why didn’t Malden get the federal aid requested by Inslee? It’s complicated

In total, Arizona Republicans tried to block nearly $149.7M in middle-class tax cuts. PHOENIX –– This week, the third round of President Biden and Democrats’ middle-class tax cuts hit bank accounts across Arizona, delivering crucial federal aid to the families of 1,382,000 children across the state. New data show that in August alone, the Child Tax Credit benefited the constituents of Arizona’s Republican-held districts by putting $149.7 million into those families’ pockets and $187.1 million into those local economies. Yet, back in March, every single Republican in Congress tried to block this tax relief for working families, including Arizona’s own Paul Gosar (AZ-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), David Schweikert (AZ-06), and Debbie Lesko (AZ-08).
Comments / 0