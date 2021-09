Sarah Palin, former Republican Governor of Alaska and Vice Presidential Candidate, coined the term “death panels” when she alleged in 2009 that proposed legislation would create a “death panel” of bureaucrats who would carry out triage and ultimately decide whether Americans — such as the elderly, or children with Down syndrome — were “worthy of medical care.” Of course, Palin’s “death panel” assertion had no basis in reality, even though it was trumpeted by conservative media outlets such as Rush Limbaugh and even after conservative op-eds jumped on board with Palin’s deranged attack on then-President Barack Obama, who was working to bring healthcare to all Americans.

1 HOUR AGO