Michael K. Williams never shied away from his demons

By Greg Braxton, Los Angeles Times Published:
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I encountered Michael K. Williams, I was almost too nervous to breathe. The occasion was a tribute to “The Wire” at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sometime around the series’ third season. At that time, the HBO drama had not yet attained the degree of acclaim or viewer interest that would later establish it as one of TV’s most outstanding series of all time, and a defining part of the medium’s most recent Golden Age. Although creator and executive producer David Simon and most of the cast were in attendance, the large auditorium was less than half full.

BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
Michael K Williams
David Simon
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
International Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
HuffingtonPost

50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”. The musician promoted his latest TV show and his alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
New York Post

‘The Wire’ stars make emotional tributes to Michael K. Williams

Some of Michael K. Williams’ grieving co-stars from “The Wire” choked up with emotion Tuesday while paying tribute to the late actor they credit with some of the most ground-breaking, “iconic” characters in TV history. “Michael took his role in this business very seriously,” Sonja Sohn told CNN early Tuesday,...
The Independent

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

Michael K Williams, star of HBO series The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has been found dead in his New York apartment, aged 54.According to the New York Post, the actor was found by law enforcement on Monday afternoon at his penthouse in Williamsburg. Drug paraphernalia was also found, indicating a possible overdose, the newspaper reported.They also indicate that Williams was found by his nephew in the dining room of the apartment. A police source allegedly told the newspaper that “no foul play” was suspected. Additionally, the newspaper reports that his body was found at around 1400 local time [1800...
Primetimer

50 Cent under fire for using Michael K. Williams' death to promote his Cognac brand and Power Book III: Raising Kanan

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP micheal k. williams,” the rapper/producer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that misspelled Williams' name and used hashtags for his Cognac brand. 50 Cent tried to explain himself in a follow-up post that showed a screenshot of an article on his past feud with Williams. “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different,” he captioned the post. “I don’t do all the fake love sh*t.”
