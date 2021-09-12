Weather Eye: Pleasant fall weather arrives early, without the rain

Aside from the haze and smoke, we've had beautiful weather in northern California today, and it will be just as nice tomorrow. A storm is coming our way, however, and we'll have very unsettled weather this weekend. A weak trough of low pressure is passing overhead today, doing little more than cooling us, bringing a few clouds and there is a slight chance of a shower out of our area. Friday will be very similar with slightly cooler than average highs and continued haze and smoke. Tonight will be quiet and seasonably mild with lows in the mountains in the 30s and 40s with 50s and 60s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be a hazy sunshine day with comfortable highs ranging from the 70s in the mountains to near 90 in the valley. A storm will push over our region late Saturday and Sunday. It will bring most areas at least a little rain, and I still believe the wind will be pretty strong for everyone Sunday. Mountain areas may receive more than a half inch of rain, while most valley areas will receive less than a quarter inch. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for eastern Modoc and Lassen counties Saturday. We may get enough cooling and moisture in the air to prevent a larger area from being placed under a Red Flag Warning. Lingering breezes are possible Monday and Tuesday, before another trough delivers some breezes by the middle of next week. Valley lows will stay in the 50s and 60s while valley highs will fall from the 90s to the 70s, then rise to the 80s.

