A month after a 2-year-old twins celebrated their second birthday, the twin brother and sister plummeted several feet to their painful deaths while their mother was recording a video on Facebook. It was only when somebody showed up at their front door when the mother stopped recording the video. The twin girl and boy, Beatrice and Moise, were reportedly at home and being looked after by their mother’s friend. Meanwhile, the children’s mother, Andreea, was streaming a live video on Facebook on the ill-fated night of August 11, 2021.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 HOURS AGO