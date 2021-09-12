Strawberry Shortcake returns with WildBrain bet on nostalgia
Strawberry Shortcake, the cartoon baker that started as a greeting card character and became one of the most popular kid's franchises of the 1980s, is making a comeback. Her pink hair has been straightened. She's dumped her bulky bonnet for a beanie. And her fictional friends are now a racially diverse crew that speak to the woes and triumphs of modern young girls. The reboot was developed by the Canadian entertainment company WildBrain Ltd. in collaboration with a diversity and inclusion consultant.www.wiltonbulletin.com
