Strawberry Shortcake returns with WildBrain bet on nostalgia

By Kelly Gilblom
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Strawberry Shortcake, the cartoon baker that started as a greeting card character and became one of the most popular kid's franchises of the 1980s, is making a comeback. Her pink hair has been straightened. She's dumped her bulky bonnet for a beanie. And her fictional friends are now a racially diverse crew that speak to the woes and triumphs of modern young girls. The reboot was developed by the Canadian entertainment company WildBrain Ltd. in collaboration with a diversity and inclusion consultant.

wiltonbulletin.com

