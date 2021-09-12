CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

417 Park Avenue Begins Demolition In Midtown East

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYIMBY last covered 417 Park Avenue back in July 2020, when demolition permits for the 14-story, 29-unit residential co-op building were fully filed. GDS Development (GDSNY) is the owner of the building that stands on an 8,725-square-foot site and was originally built in 1916 with two cellar levels and a penthouse atop the 143-foot-tall edifice. The Midtown East property is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 55th Street and is directly south of Foster + Partner‘s topped-out and nearly complete 425 Park Avenue. GDSNY and Klövern AB previously paid $184 million to purchase all the units, and the demolition of the current structure will make way for an office tower with a floor area ratio of 25, or nearly 220,000 square feet under Midtown East Rezoning regulations.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 1777 and 1779 Monroe Avenue in Tremont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for construction on two two-story buildings at 1777 and 1779 Monroe Avenue in Tremont, The Bronx, with vertical additions to create adjacent seven-story structures. Located between 175th Street and the feeder road for the Cross Bronx Expressway, the interior lots are four blocks east of the 174-175th Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Mendy Tessler is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
newsdakota.com

Demolition Begins on Old Eagles Building Monday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Crews began clearing away the old Eagles Building on 2nd Avenue SW Monday afternoon to make room for planned affordable housing units. The low- to moderate-income housing project known as Eagle Flats will provide an estimated 33 units in a three-floor complex with a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units in the secured building. This also includes a ground parking level.
JAMESTOWN, ND
communityadvocate.com

Assabet Park construction to begin this month

NORTHBOROUGH – Construction on upgrades to Assabet Park will begin on Sept. 20. Northborough Director of Public Works Scott Charpentier announced that news during a Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on Sept. 7, saying that the construction contract had been awarded. “After Sept. 20, the playground will be closed,” Charpentier...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
New York YIMBY |

New Renderings Revealed for Gotham Point Two-Tower Project in Hunters Point South, Queens

The Gotham Organization and RiseBoro Community Partnership have revealed a collection of new renderings for Gotham Point, a dual-tower residential project located within the Hunters Point South mega-development. The property is positioned on Parcel F and Parcel G of Hunter’s Point South, which is among the largest mixed-use residential developments in Long Island City, Queens.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Avenue#Midtown#Subway#Lexington Avenue#Gds Development#Foster Partner#Gdsny#Kl Vern Ab#Italian#Ancora Engineering#The E M
Atlanta Intown

JPX Works proposes 31-story apartment tower at corner of Spring and 18th in Midtown

JPX Works, the developer of mixed-use Inman Quarter in Inman Park, presented its latest project at 1405 Spring Street to the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) on Tuesday. The 31-story apartment building would sit on the space currently occupied by John Marshall Law School’s shuttered Blackburn Conference Center at the corner of Spring and 18th… The post JPX Works proposes 31-story apartment tower at corner of Spring and 18th in Midtown appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
New York YIMBY |

Renderings Revealed for RAMSA-Designed Affordable Housing Property at 1640-1642 Anthony Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx

New renderings from Robert A.M. Stern Architects offer a first look at 1640-1642 Anthony Avenue, an affordable housing property in the Claremont neighborhood of The Bronx. The property will create 40 low-income homeownership opportunities reserved for households earning up to $93,000 for a three-person household. The eight-story structure will comprise...
BRONX, NY
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Begins Demolition, Replacement of Popular Rec Center

Chula Vista Begins Demolition, Replacement of Popular Rec Center. About 20 people stood in two lines, grabbed two ropes that were tied to a metal door and pulled. The 9-foot-tall metal door smashed to the ground to signify the beginning of demolition at the Loma Verde Recreational Center in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
WSAZ

Demolition to begin on former ACF site by Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced plans to tear down the former ACF Industries site built nearly 150 years ago. Work to knock down 18 obsolete buildings will start by the Thanksgiving holiday. The former rail car manufacturing facility, which is 42 acres, includes the property between...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 5055 Broadway in Inwood, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 5055 Broadway in Inwood, Manhattan. Located between West 215th and West 216th Streets, the interior lot is one block west of the 215th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Timber Equities is developing the property. The proposed 114-foot-tall...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

255 West 34th Street’s Superstructure Rises in Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is rising on 255 West 34th Street, a 33-story hotel tower in Midtown. Designed by Stonehill & Taylor Architects and developed by The Chetrit Group, the 155,594-square-foot development will yield 330 hotel rooms directly across from One Penn Plaza, on the southern edge of the Garment District between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Flintlock Construction Services, LLC is the general contractor for the project.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Renderings Reveal a New Look for 66 Clinton Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Renderings from C3D Architecture reveal Sixty Six Clinton, a new eight-story condominium property at 66 Clinton Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Unlike the red brick-clad structures on either side of the property, the new building will have a pale gray masonry façade, a modern punched window system, and glass handrails surrounding an open air terrace above the sixth floor.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

2505 Broadway’s Brick and Glass Exterior Nears Completion on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Exterior work is nearing completion on 2505 Broadway, a 19-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by ODA for Adam America Real Estate, the 75,000-square-foot structure will yield 44 units near the corner of Broadway and West 93rd Street. Ariel Tirosh and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing are the exclusive sales and marketing agents for the residences, which range from one- to four-bedroom layouts, many of which feature private terraces.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Units Still Available at 59-24 41st Avenue in Woodside, Queens

There are still units available in the affordable housing lottery for 59-24 41st Avenue, a three-story residential building in Woodside, Queens. Designed by Chang Hwa Tan of Tan Architect, the new structure yields seven residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $65,143 to $167,570.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY |

Era’s Limestone Façade Progresses at 251 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Exterior work is progressing on Era, a 20-story condominium building at 251 West 91st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by ODA Architects and developed by Adam America Real Estate and Northlink Capital, the reinforced concrete edifice features a dramatic stepped cantilever and will yield 57 residences at the corner of 91st Street and Broadway. Reuveni Real Estate is exclusively handling the marketing and sales for the project.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

2330 Broadway Stands Topped Out Over The Upper West Side

The vertical pace of construction on 2330 Broadway in the past three and a half months shows a remarkable sense of progress. The reinforced concrete edifice now stands topped out at 18 stories tall and will eventually open as a senior living facility on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Welltower, Inc. and Hines, the 230-foot-tall building will yield a total of 162 residences that will be spread across 109,315 square feet, averaging 674 square feet apiece. YIMBY last reported that the supportive programming will specifically focus on providing memory care, while half of the units will be reserved for seniors with memory and cognitive disorders. Broadway 85 LLC is the owner and Hunter Robert Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, located at the corner of Broadway and West 85th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Units Still Available in 1609 Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

There are still units available in the affordable housing lottery for 1609 Voorhies Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Bricolage Designs, the new structure yields 10 residences and ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Renderings Reveal Seven-Story Residential Building at 31-48 Crescent Street in Astoria, Queens

Renderings from C3D Architecture reveal a forthcoming residential building at 31-48 Crescent Street in Astoria, Queens. The building will eventually top out at seven stories and comprise 39,613 square feet. As illustrated in the new renderings, the facade of the building will mainly comprise pale, cast-in-place concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows, and...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy