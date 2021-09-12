CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Struggle for Black Education: On Jarvis R. Givens’s “Fugitive Pedagogy”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching. IN 1970, I ATTENDED summer school at Carter G. Woodson Junior High on Third Street across from the Magnolia Projects in the city of New Orleans. Architecturally, Woodson was a modernist structure, dedicated on October 11, 1954, six months after the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education. Between 1940 and 1960, high schools and junior highs were built with the intent of keeping the regime of separate but equal intact. These schools were named after prominent Black New Orleanians and noted national figures such as Woodson. Despite the malicious intent of Louisiana and New Orleans officialdom, schools named after Black Americans were viewed with considerable pride by their initial students.

The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
theurbannews.com

Teaching for Black Lives

Teaching for Black Lives grows directly out of the movement for Black lives. Anti-Black racism constructs Black people, and Blackness generally, as not counting as human life. The Rethinking Schools teaching guide, Teaching for Black Lives, provides resources and demonstrates how teachers can connect curriculum to young people’s lives and root their concerns and daily experiences in what is taught and how classrooms are set up. Teaching for Black Lives also highlights the hope and beauty of student activism and collective action.
SOCIETY
theurbannews.com

Teach the Truth

Educators have a duty to teach young people uncomfortable truths about the past and present, including the histories, legacies, and current manifestations of systemic oppression. from Rethinking Schools – As of the middle of August, more than two dozen states have introduced—and 11 states have enacted—bills or rules to restrict...
LABOR ISSUES
theurbannews.com

Educator Pledges to #TeachTruth

Racists are scared these days y’all. You can tell a scared racist because when they can’t win a debate, they just try to make it illegal for you to say—or teach—anything that challenges them. My name is Jesse Hagopian. I’ve taught at Garfield High School for the last 10 years...
EDUCATION
Atlanta Daily World

The 1954 Project Seeks To Give Innovators In Black Education $1 Million Grants

Black educators and schools can get a helping hand with $1 million in grants from The 1954 Project, a philanthropic venture to support those working on new approaches to schooling black children. Applications are being accepted for the second cohort of Luminaries — educators who may seek grants in three...
ADVOCACY
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee’s Black educators pledge to teach the truth in resistance to lies mandated by lawmakers

Members of the Milwaukee community gathered at Cathedral Square near the historical marker honoring Joshua Glover on September 5, as part of the national awareness program “Day of Action: Educators Pledge to Teach the Truth” developed by the Zinn Education Project. Black Educators Caucus Milwaukee (BEC), Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The 74

Interview: Author Bonnie Kerrigan Snyder on Classroom Indoctrination

See previous 74 Interviews: NYC principal Alice Hom on anti-Asian sentiment and COVID, Gloria Ladson-Billings on culturally relevant teaching, and Mary Beth Tinker on free speech and youth activism. The full archive is here. With repeated controversies erupting this year over how schools teach issues of race, gender, and sexuality, Republican lawmakers in state after […]
EDUCATION
North Dallas Gazette

The Center for Black Educator Development launches We Need Black Teachers Campaign

Philadelphia, PA — Today, the Center for Black Educator Development (CBED), a nonprofit revolutionizing education by increasing the number of Black educators, announced the launch of their campaign, #WeNeedBlackTeachers, to help raise awareness about the need for more Black educators and encourage young Black people to consider answering the call to become teachers. The organization will be working with influencers, students and teachers throughout the day to amplify the cause online.
EDUCATION
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
ubspectrum.com

Honors College is whiter than undergraduate student body

After spending the fall 2020 semester entirely online in his home country of Nigeria, Namhe Itegboje was excited to begin the spring semester on campus. The then-freshman electrical engineering major rode out his first snowstorm, attended in-person classes and made friends in the Governors Complex, where he lived with many of his fellow Honors College students. Some of those friends were Black. Others were international students, like him.
COLLEGES
WRAL News

In Sandra Cisneros' new book, an overdue letter to a friend

NEW YORK — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You," Sandra Cisneros feels like she's finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling novella “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lareviewofbooks.org

The Future Is Divergent: On “Literary Afrofuturism in the Twenty-First Century”

Ahead of the forthcoming university academic year, I was tasked with creating a new fourth-year seminar at my department of English. I settled upon a course on African futurisms. My goal was simple and noble: offer as much insight as possible into how a people may shape their future through stories about themselves. I wanted my students to engage with how peoples descended from the African continent — however much removed from it by distance, time, and/or lineage — create ideas of themselves in the future. This seemed a simple and sturdy platform on which to stand, until I came to the very first point of ingress: what exactly was I to title the course?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement.

Poet Patricia Smith has won the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. Smith is widely celebrated for her collections like Blood Dazzler and Incendiary Art, the latter of which was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The award, presented by the Poetry Foundation, has previously honored the likes of W.S. Merwin, Kay Bryan, and poet laureate Joy Harjo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecollegianur.com

Scholars advise UR to invest in memorialization

Scholars from four institutions that have reckoned with their history agreed that the University of Richmond must commit to long-lasting change beyond renaming buildings at a virtual panel on Sept. 10. Two days after the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue, UR’s Naming Principles Commission and...
RICHMOND, VA
Newsweek

Let Frederick Douglass Point our Way Forward | Opinion

In a striking new portrait of the great anti-slavery campaigner and former slave Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist stares ahead defiantly, sure of himself and his cause. The portrait is being unveiled today by the Union League Legacy Foundation, a charity that supports the values of the Union League of Philadelphia—a club founded in 1862 to support the Union, the abolition of slavery and President Abraham Lincoln.
ENTERTAINMENT

