How becoming a mother made me a pediatrician

By Sara Silvestri, MD
KevinMD.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, I hated when patients would ask if I had children. I consider myself to be a good pediatrician and trained at a highly rated medical school and residency. I work hard and I care for my patients. I can, however, be socially awkward and did not start dating until later in life. At its most innocent, the question triggered inadequacies about my social and personal life. At its worst, it triggered depression and anxiety around infertility, and I worried parents did not trust the care that I was providing. What I have come to realize is that while I was good at the science of pediatrics, I did not understand the art of parenthood.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Pediatrician#Infertility#Depression
