Brooklyn, NY

Affordable Housing Units Still Available in 1609 Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still units available in the affordable housing lottery for 1609 Voorhies Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Bricolage Designs, the new structure yields 10 residences and ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.

