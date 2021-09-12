Affordable Housing Units Still Available in 1609 Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
There are still units available in the affordable housing lottery for 1609 Voorhies Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Bricolage Designs, the new structure yields 10 residences and ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.newyorkyimby.com
