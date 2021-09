FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Soldier of the 10th Mountain Division was awarded at Fort Drum this week for his efforts and leadership in Afghanistan. During a ceremony on September 1, Sergeant Adam Holroyd received the Silver Star award for his courage while assigned to the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan in August 2009. Sgt. Holroyd was specifically highlighted for repeatedly putting himself in harm’s way to ensure the safety of others during a coordinated enemy attack in the Nuristan Province in Afghanistan.

