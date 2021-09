Sure, the Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander 10 could be called “thicc.”. But the voluptuous airship could be the beginning of zero-carbon aviation. The Airlander 10, set to debut in 2025 by HAV and recently earning a “Flying Bum” nickname online, is a customizable, low-emission commercial aircraft that can stay airborne for up to five days. Its four combustion engines will reportedly deliver up to 75% reduction in emissions over comparable aircraft, though a hybrid-electric configuration may push that up to 90%.

