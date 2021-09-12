CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiver Wire Report (Week 24)

By Jeff Zimmerman
fangraphs.com
 5 days ago

Like the last couple of weeks, this week is again low on usable hitters, but there are plenty of one-start options on the wire. In the article, I cover the players using CBS’s (40% or less initial roster rate) and Yahoo’s ADD/DROP rates. Both hosting sites have the option for daily and weekly waiver wire adds. CBS uses a weekly change while Yahoo looks at the last 24 hours. Yahoo is a great snapshot of right now while CBS ensures hot targets from early in the week aren’t missed. The players are ordered for redraft leagues by my rest-of-season preference grouped by starters, relievers, and hitters.

fantasy.fangraphs.com

