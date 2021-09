Zilliqa price has positive, bullish support in the Ichimoku system. Oscillators show hints of limited upside potential past $0.12. A head-and-shoulders pattern is developing. Zilliqa price has several bullish factors going for it in the Ichimoku system that suggest higher prices are here to stay. First, the current close is above both the Tenkan-Sen and the Kijun-Sen. Second, the Lagging Span is above the bodies of the candlesticks. Finally, third, the current close and the Lagging Span are above the Cloud. However, these conditions may be primers for a bull trap.

