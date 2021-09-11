CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding recedes at Park Towne Place, but residents unhappy how the complex is handling the aftermath

By Brooks Holton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelica Steele regained access to her apartment at Park Towne Place on Labor Day, but she said Wednesday she doesn't know when she'll return to the four-building complex along the Ben Franklin Parkway. One week after all residents were forced to evacuate the high-rise community, due to the historic flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Steele is staying with her parents in Levittown, drafting a letter to Park Towne Place management.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
