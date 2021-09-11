Flooding recedes at Park Towne Place, but residents unhappy how the complex is handling the aftermath

Angelica Steele regained access to her apartment at Park Towne Place on Labor Day, but she said Wednesday she doesn't know when she'll return to the four-building complex along the Ben Franklin Parkway. One week after all residents were forced to evacuate the high-rise community, due to the historic flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Steele is staying with her parents in Levittown, drafting a letter to Park Towne Place management.