CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Polish nun, cardinal who defied communism are beatified

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish political leaders have attended the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church in a Warsaw church. One is the cardinal who led the Polish church’s resistance to communism and the other is a nun who devoted her life to helping the blind. The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and Mother Elzbieta Roza Czacka took place at a time of declining church attendance and as some Poles have been leaving the church over sex abuse scandals and the church’s support for a new abortion law. In a time of growing secularization and deep societal divisions, the celebration was a reminder of the moral authority and the unifying power the church once held in Poland.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
artreview.com

Agnieszka Polska: the Heaven and Hell of Electrical Communism

The artist’s immersive, archly ecstatic video installation The Thousand-Year Plan at Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw (MSN) interrogates the ‘nature’ of energies. In 1962 the journalist Ryszard Kapuściński wrote that Poland’s ‘electrical communism began in the year ’58’ and that the peasant now had what he wanted, ‘heaven and hell in a single switch’. This observation, which succinctly registers a critical meeting point between technology and political and religious ideology, undergirds Agnieszka Polska’s immersive, archly ecstatic two-channel video installation The Thousand-Year Plan (2021).
MUSEUMS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Writer claiming ‘communism’ doesn’t know communism

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): This letter writer and those like him who continue to spew ignorance about mask mandates being like communism have no clue what they are talking about. My parents and extended family grew up under communism in Yugoslavia, and we...
SOCIETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Having concern for others is not a form of communism

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): I do not understand the reasoning and anger of people who relate to communism the act of protecting the well-being of our families, friends and community from the devastation of the coronavirus. Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal promised an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nun#Polish#Communism#Church Attendance#The Catholic Church#Associated Press Warsaw#Ap#Catholic#Poles
marketresearchtelecast.com

In an emotional ceremony, they beatified friar Fray Mamerto Esquiú in Catamarca

This morning, at the San José de Catamarca, located in the department of Piedra Blanca, the ceremony of beatification of the Franciscan friar Fray Mamerto Esquiú. The mass was presided over by the papal delegate, Cardinal Luis Hector Villalba, also Archbishop Emeritus of Tucuman. The faithful followed the rite in...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

MOSCOW (AP) — In the months before Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia, authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
POLITICS
KEYT

Pope rejects German archbishop’s resignation over abuse

BERLIN (AP) — Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the archbishop of Hamburg, who offered to step down in March after he was faulted for his handling of sexual abuse in his previous diocese. The papal nuncio’s office in Berlin said in a statement posted on the Hamburg archdiocese’s website Wednesday that the pontiff made his decision after two envoys traveled to Cologne in June to look into possible mistakes by senior church officials there in handling past sexual abuse cases. Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse’s resignation offer followed the release of a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne which found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties in such cases.
RELIGION
KEYT

Quechua endures in Peru despite centuries of discrimination

CCARHUACC LICAPA, Peru (AP) — Halting efforts to promote the Quechua language hit the spotlight last month when Peru’s new prime minister surprised the nation by delivering a speech in the Indigenous tongue to Congress for the first time in Peru’s history. Translation into Spanish was unavailable, angering politicians who couldn’t understand the speech. That fact that illustrated Quechua’s status as a second-class language in the South American country. But the incident also raised hopes among Quechua speakers that a new government led by a rural schoolteacher will give their language more visibility and increase funding for bilingual education.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Times Daily

Russian feminist runs for Duma to take on domestic violence

MOSCOW (AP) — Alyona Popova’s campaign rhetoric is blunt: Unless she is elected to parliament, there won’t be much hope for a law against domestic violence in Russia. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Catholic bishop: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist ‘chaplain’

Word has just come down the line that Harvard University has elected its first-ever atheist chaplain. Yes, you read that right: Greg Epstein, who identifies as a “humanist rabbi,” has been chosen as president of chaplains for the religious community at the fancy Ivy. Talk about jumping the shark. Epstein,...
RELIGION
KEYT

Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister and the leader of Catalonia are restarting negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Wednesday with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government in downtown Barcelona. Expectations are low for any huge advances from the meeting. The Catalans will repeat their demand for an independence referendum that Sánchez has said is a non-starter. The talks have opened a rift inside the separatist camp between those like Aragonès who call them a “historic opportunity” and those who call them a waste of time.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Correction: Transgender Bishop story

SAN FRANCISCO — In a story published Sept. 11, 2021, about an openly transgender bishop, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the church. It is the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, not of America.
RELIGION
Slipped Disc

An unaccountable loss of Polish memory

We don’t hear much of Ignacy Jan Paderewski these days, let alone his friend Zygmunt Stojowski. The first prime minister of independent Poland has been overshadowed politically by the nation’s turbulence, and musically by Szymanowski. Famed in his day as a virtuoso pianist, Paderewski enjoyed considerable reputation before 1914 as a popular symphonist in sub-Rachmaninov mode. His lifelong pal Stojowski was equally successful on both fronts. I can’t remember seeing either of them on a concert program in recent years…
ENTERTAINMENT
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Eisenhower, spending and communism

The Aug. 30 letter “Spending overload” misrepresents a contention by President Dwight D. Eisenhower that the communist objective was to make us spend ourselves into bankruptcy. This is actually referring to Eisenhower‘s concern for the military-industrial complex, a term he coined as an outgrowth of the Cold War. It was a concern mentioned in many of his speeches.
POLITICS
KEYT

EU earmarks 30 billion euros for health crisis agency

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will fund its new health preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros over the next six years. It’s even higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. The EU was caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The 27-nation bloc long lagged the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer. The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority was officially launched Thursday. The aim of HERA is to make sure the EU will be ready when the next crisis strikes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy