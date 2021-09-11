CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Suit filed over Confederate statue in mostly black Tuskegee

By WSFA-TV
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in a square at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years. WSFA-TV reports the Macon County Commission has filed suit against both the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The lawsuit argues that the county owns the property where the statue is located and wants title to the plot. While records show the county gave the land to the Confederate heritage group for use as a park for white people in the early 1900s, the suit contends the property belongs to the county. The monument has been the subject of community opposition for years.

