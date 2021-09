First and foremost, like I said before, women founders need a community of other people just like them to bounce ideas off of, get advice, vent to, and find solutions from. I have created many communities to provide this very thing for other women entrepreneurs in various stages of growth, so I can attest to seeing someone join as one individual and become a whole new version of themselves simply because of who they are spending their time around. And this doesn’t need to be a paid thing. Bonus points if you can create a group of your own that is 7 or less and that are all there for the same reason, run with it.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO