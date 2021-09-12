Maxine Bishko Of Lattice Gems: “Find time to play”

Find time to play: Yep, all work and no play makes “Jack” a dull boy. For the soul to constantly be nourished, it has to be replenished. Driving my passion is one thing, but being drained and burnt out is also a thing. Having experienced that over the years has made me realise that having fun is essential to personal growth. It could be as simple as watching television to unwind, or getting out there with friends and having conversations. Spending time with other people and doing leisure activities reduces stress and also boosts the brain functionality — and can encourage the flow of ideas through conversation.