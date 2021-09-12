CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Maxine Bishko Of Lattice Gems: “Find time to play”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind time to play: Yep, all work and no play makes “Jack” a dull boy. For the soul to constantly be nourished, it has to be replenished. Driving my passion is one thing, but being drained and burnt out is also a thing. Having experienced that over the years has made me realise that having fun is essential to personal growth. It could be as simple as watching television to unwind, or getting out there with friends and having conversations. Spending time with other people and doing leisure activities reduces stress and also boosts the brain functionality — and can encourage the flow of ideas through conversation.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Covid#Lattice Gems Tribe#Instagram Latticegems
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Hidden Gem: ‘Anatomy of Time’ Tells Story of a Mother’s Sacrifice Honored

For his directorial debut, Vanishing Point (2015), Thai filmmaker Jakrawal Nilthamrong created an impressionistic interrogation of a moment of trauma from his own family history — the devastating car accident that left his father bedridden for life and his mother scarred and consigned as her spouse’s nurse. In his second feature, Anatomy of Time, the 38-year-old filmmaker trains his art house reveries on the sacrifices of just such a mother, while also imagining the life she might have had. “It’s not a biographical film about all of the particulars of her life,” Nilthamrong says. “It’s more just inspired by what I was...
MOVIES
Telegraph

It’s time to stop playing FTSE and get serious

It is too small, too unrepresentative and too slow to change. Later this month, according to Deutsche Boerse, the Dax 30, the benchmark index for Europe’s largest economy, will undergo the biggest transformation in its history when it expands to become the Dax 40. At a stroke, billions of dollars,...
STOCKS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Low-Budget Horror Movie Gems That Deserve Your Time

Marvelous Videos presents low-budget gems of the horror genre…. Having a lower budget isn’t all bad. Yes, it often means you aren’t allowed to do everything you want to do in a movie, or that you will have to soften an action beat that you genuinely believed would have made the film better. But it also its benefits, namely creativity and less studio interference.
MOVIES
Thrive Global

Why 50 is Not Too Late To Do Work You Love

At 81, my mother runs a thriving bed & breakfast. She does it because she enjoys it – and the money helps too. She says it keeps her young and she does seem young – not a day over 70. She started the business in her fifties, after a successful career in fashion. She crossed the line from creative director of her own fashion house to very contented B&B lady in one graceful step.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
Place
Oahu
Country
Singapore
Thrive Global

Being At Home With Yourself

With U.S. Pluto return energies putting a spotlight on the dark side of humanity in the 2020s, we’re now able to see more of society’s long-existing dysfunction. Other wounds in humanity’s closet are very personal, impacting each of us. Continue reading to understand what these wounds involve and why it’s vital to address them now.
Thrive Global

Anna Wolf of ‘Romance Was Born’: “Be kind to everyone”

Be kind to everyone : When I was just starting out, I was often under the impression that because “I” was the “performer”, people had to serve me, be nice to me, ask me and only me what I wanted. I very quickly (after bumping my head, figuratively) understood that this can not be how I move through the world. From the sound engineer to the lighting guy, we collectively move forward and produce great work.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

How to Find Purpose During the Pandemic (5 Practical Tips)

Who would have known that 1.5 years later, we would still be in the midst of a full-blown pandemic? And with lockdowns and a constant threat to the health of you and your loved ones, it can be difficult to find purpose and happiness in life. Finding purpose won’t cure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

20 Tips to be a good leader

To become a great leader you need to constantly work on your leadership skills. The first thing to think about when learning how to be a good leader is that, unlike what many people say, great leaders are not born, but are formed over time and experience. We have probably...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Daniel Tanner And Julia of Platon: “The New Age Crypto Business Mentor You Need”

The Unique Ecosystem Of Platon Life From Founders of Platon Coin, Julia And Daniel Tanner. Crypto currency is popping up everywhere and is starting to be accepted by a rapidly growing number of retailers and businesses worldwide. The crypto currency landscape is growing and evolving daily; Julia and Daniel Tanner, the cofounders of Platon Life and Platon Coin wanted to build a better way to experience and explore digital currency and have created a highly interactive ecosystem to do so. The Tanner’s believe this is only the start of the growth of where digital currency is going to take us, and want to have a positive impact, giving people access and understanding to explore this new dimension.
MARKETS
Thrive Global

Don’t be Comfort-Zoned

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post-consumption. This week’s content is here. If there...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy