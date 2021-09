With the exception of the Community Shield, recent match-ups between Leicester City and Manchester City have only really ended one way, with one team battering the other. It’s just a case of whose turn it is that makes predicting this fixture incredibly tricky, though fortune currently favours the away side based on the last four games. And even more surprising that this instance played out on a Saturday at 3pm instead of live in the UK. A 1-0 was a previously rare outcome, but this made two in a row, so, what did we learn?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO