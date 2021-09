The Premier League is working on having their 11 banned South American players to be available for the weekend's resumption. The Daily Mail says The Premier League is hopeful that the 11 players banned from playing this weekend after failing to appear for their international sides will be allowed to take to the field — and should that not be the case they are ready to take the fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO