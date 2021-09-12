CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Cheng of PeopleFinderFree: “A Resilient Character”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Resilient Character — As a female founder, you need to have a strong amount of resilience and determination to succeed. After all, dealing with a lot of gender discrimination, doubt, and rejection, simply for being a female founder is sadly part of the job description and while it shouldn’t be, it doesn’t pay to hide from the reality of it. As such, it’s always best to make sure that you face these challenges with a solid amount of resilience, by telling yourself that “no matter what roadblocks come my way, I won’t stop until I get to where I need to go”. This was a mantra I used at the start of my journey and repeated to myself over and over until it eventually became imbued into my very personality.

Eden Cheng
