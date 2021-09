Blackburn have reached an agreement with the Chilean football federation over the release of Ben Brereton Diaz in the October international break. In a possible sign of things to come with the Premier League's South American stars, the Championship side announced they had reached a compromise with Chile whereby he will play in their first two World Cup Qualifiers next month against Peru and Paraguay on October 6 and 9 but miss the final qualifier of the window against Venezuela on October 13.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO