Galit Ventura-Rozen of Everyday Woman: “Be a Leader”
Be a Leader. As a founder, leadership is key to success. Knowing when it is time to lead the team, the company into the future goals that have been set is important. Recognize that others are looking up to you for direction, guidance, motivation and you are being watched for your reaction to certain situations. When the employees see you as a leader, a founder, and respect you, look up to you, maybe are even inspired by you, this motivates them to want to accomplish the vision of the founder and the company.thriveglobal.com
