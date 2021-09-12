Galit Ventura-Rozen of Everyday Woman: “Be a Leader”

You must achieve the right balance between work and family. When it is family time, the focus should be on you and your interaction with your family. Don’t let work invade every aspect of your life. Maintaining good boundaries between work and your personal life will help you thrive in both areas. If you are at the point of burnout, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Many people are too proud to reach out when they are going through difficult times. You must put your well-being ahead of pride. It may be as simple as discussing your feelings of burnout with a friend or coworker, or you may need help from a life coach or medical professional. In either case, don’t be afraid to reach out.

