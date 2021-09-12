CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jess Shipwash of Shipwash Properties: “Perseverance”

By Candice Georgiadis
Cover picture for the articleYou will face roadblock after roadblock after roadblock. Unfortunately, that is just part of being a founder. How you respond to these roadblocks will set you apart from your competition. It’s human instinct to give up. That is facts of nature. When things get too hard, our bodies tell us to walk away. Fighting that instinct is a battle. For example, it was very difficult for me to lead a team of contractors on one of our flips. A group of male contractors did not like it when I told them something needed to be redone. What did they do? They immediately contacted my business partner/husband. When he told the lead that I was in charge of this project and they needed to listen to me, it was actually quite comical!

What is Group Coaching versus 1-on-1?

I’m obsessed with coaching. It’s helped me achieve some of my biggest goals. I regularly work with a mindset coach and am always learning new tools, practices, and theories as a coach myself to help my clients get radical transformations. Coaching is this amazing process of having someone reflect your...
Martha Krejci: “Community ”

First and foremost, like I said before, women founders need a community of other people just like them to bounce ideas off of, get advice, vent to, and find solutions from. I have created many communities to provide this very thing for other women entrepreneurs in various stages of growth, so I can attest to seeing someone join as one individual and become a whole new version of themselves simply because of who they are spending their time around. And this doesn’t need to be a paid thing. Bonus points if you can create a group of your own that is 7 or less and that are all there for the same reason, run with it.
Christopher Frierson

Atlas Real Estate, a Denver-based residential real estate brokerage and property management company with offices across five states, is pleased to welcome Christopher Frierson as Vice President of Talent and Culture. In this newly created role, Frierson will continue to advance and shape the firm’s culture across its markets. Frierson has an impressive track record of calibrating teams for passion and growth and will help Atlas capitalize on its rapid expansion. Atlas is committed to uplifting humanity through real estate, and Frierson will be tasked with attracting talent and cultivating a team who shares that passion for serving others. Frierson will lead recruitment and retention efforts in eight markets throughout the western United States as well as create long-range strategic goals in line with the company’s aggressive growth plans.
Gabe & Cindy Trevizo of Suds2Go: “Perseverance”

Perseverance: The Shark Tank process is not for the weak at heart. You will not meet many people who apply once and get on! Most apply multiple times. We applied twice. The application is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s a long, tedious, time-demanding process and we believe it has to be. They want to know who really WANTS it, and they make you work for it! We had to remember often that the sacrifices, blood, sweat & tears would all be worth it in the end because we believed in ourselves and in our product.
Marissa Evans Alden of Sawyer: “Humility”

Humility- As a founder you always want to do it your way. Listen to your customers first, the rest will come. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marissa Evans Alden. Marissa Evans Alden is a seasoned technology...
Shondra Glover of Anjelah Candle Company: “Having Passion”

Having Passion- Being passionate is another essential trait for leaders. Passion is the fuel that gives you the motivation and confidence to deliver your mission and purpose for what you do and why you do it. It is the leading factor in becoming a successful entrepreneur. Passion keeps you going when all else seems to fell.
Dara Levy of DERMAFLASH: “Passion”

Passion. Everyone has a great idea at some point, but to take an idea and turn it into an actual thing requires passion and drive. It’s the number one attribute you see in a founder. I’m not a sit-around-and-wait-for-anything kind of gal. If I want it and it’s not out there, I make it happen. Everyone has the power to manifest their own destiny.
Vanessa Ogle of Enseo: “Gold medal in Gymnastics (Talent)”

…Gold medal in Gymnastics (Talent) There is a lot in common with being a woman founder and a gold medal gymnast. You need unlimited amounts of strength, flexibility, grace and great timing. You have to take time to build your talent. That is never easy. It takes endless days of training and hard work and a pile of breaks and bruises. But no matter how black and blue you feel, when it is your turn, you must look around with confidence. You also need great coaches and trainers to be at your best. You are part of a team and the team you build around you makes the difference in the toughest business competitions.
Fiat Wealth Management: “A mindset to do experiments’

Tax Planning For Retirement: Why It Matters From Fiat Wealth Management. Managing wealth a er retirement is a big deal, and a large and o en overlooked part of that process is planning for taxes. At Fiat Wealth Management, one of their main focuses is on helping people manage money a er retirement, and taxes are a huge part of that. As they explain, no matter how or where that money is saved and stored, taxes will need to be paid on it and it can be one of the biggest bills a person ever gets in their life.
Wealth Building For Millennials Looks Different Than Prior Generations

When many millennials came of age during the unprecedented financial crisis of 2007-2008, it left an enduring impact on the financial habits they developed and the way that they view financial independence. Indeed, the economic landscape that millennials today now raise their own families in is very different than even...
Daniel Tanner And Julia of Platon: “The New Age Crypto Business Mentor You Need”

The Unique Ecosystem Of Platon Life From Founders of Platon Coin, Julia And Daniel Tanner. Crypto currency is popping up everywhere and is starting to be accepted by a rapidly growing number of retailers and businesses worldwide. The crypto currency landscape is growing and evolving daily; Julia and Daniel Tanner, the cofounders of Platon Life and Platon Coin wanted to build a better way to experience and explore digital currency and have created a highly interactive ecosystem to do so. The Tanner’s believe this is only the start of the growth of where digital currency is going to take us, and want to have a positive impact, giving people access and understanding to explore this new dimension.
20 Tips to be a good leader

To become a great leader you need to constantly work on your leadership skills. The first thing to think about when learning how to be a good leader is that, unlike what many people say, great leaders are not born, but are formed over time and experience. We have probably...
Creating an Employee-Friendly Workplace Easy Guide

Like Thrive Global, Business Media Live is aware of the importance of employees’ wellbeing. Creating an employee-friendly work atmosphere is good business, as all strong, successful executives understand. It only takes a little time and attention to figure out what needs your employees have so that they can live stress-free, healthier, happier, and more productive lives.
How to Create Aspirational Spaces That Sell in the Luxury Market

Ever wonder if luxury homes really need to be staged?. Most traditional real estate professionals and their clients are familiar with the concept of staging a listing to help potential buyers see themselves in the home. In fact, hardly any traditional real estate professionals would opt out of staging a client’s home when preparing to bring it to market.
Ramona Chapman

After years in the financial services industry, Ramona Chapman has joined JR Mortgage Group Inc as Co-Owner. With her passion for serving the community & helping everyone achieve the American Dream of owning their own home. In her new role, she is instrumental in the development & growth of the Residential Real Estate community. JR Mortgage Group has quickly become the premier mortgage brokerage of Kansas, offering the best mortgage options for clients & referral partners.
Why we became Entrepreneurs

The life project of each person varies, adjusts to their own needs and the changes that the environment poses. Entrepreneurship often implies a change and a new way of life. Taking new steps and facing unknown situations brings with it risks that are not easy to measure, which generate fright and uncertainty.
