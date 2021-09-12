Jess Shipwash of Shipwash Properties: “Perseverance”

You will face roadblock after roadblock after roadblock. Unfortunately, that is just part of being a founder. How you respond to these roadblocks will set you apart from your competition. It’s human instinct to give up. That is facts of nature. When things get too hard, our bodies tell us to walk away. Fighting that instinct is a battle. For example, it was very difficult for me to lead a team of contractors on one of our flips. A group of male contractors did not like it when I told them something needed to be redone. What did they do? They immediately contacted my business partner/husband. When he told the lead that I was in charge of this project and they needed to listen to me, it was actually quite comical!