Saul Niguez is Chelsea's new No 17, following in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah, who previously wore that number. The midfielder's loan move from Atletico Madrid to the Blues went down to the wire on transfer deadline day, with the deal almost collapsing at 11.57pm. The club have the option to make the move permanent for £34million at the end of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO