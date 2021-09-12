Marlene Wallach of glēēm Beauty: “Never surrender”

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. American glamour comes in many flavors, but what we’ve long expected on the red carpet is the above-board kind—at least as defined by usual gatekeepers. But as Kristen Stewart made clear at the 2021 Met gala last night, she is here for a good time, in a louche Chanel-wearing kind of way, which is why she continues to be the patron saint of a certain subset of cool women everywhere. Stewart’s muse for the night was every bit a star from yesteryear, just not someone who enjoyed quite the same limelight. Then again, maybe Bettie Page wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

