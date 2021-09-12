CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Game Today: Bengals vs. Vikings injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) The following players have been ruled out for today’s game vs. the Vikings:. Trae Waynes has been ruled OUT after an injury he sustained during training camp. He signed a three-year deal last offseason and has yet to play a regular-season snap with Cincinnati.

The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals' Zac Taylor offers injury update on Joe Burrow, Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided a pair of interesting injury updates the Monday after his team’s season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor told the media that No. 1 cornerback Trae Waynes probably won’t suit up in the team’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. The bigger...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
#Tv Channel#Live Stream#American Football#Bengals Game#Cincinnati Bengals Lrb#Bengals Injury Report#Vikings Week 1#Vikings Odds
Bengals Game Sunday: Bengals vs Minnesota odds and prediction for NFL Week 1 game

Joe Burrow #9, Ja'Marr Chase #1, Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Welcome to year two of the Joe Burrow era with this Cincinnati Bengals team, and the hope is some major leaps are made in what equates to his sophomore season at the professional level. It couldn’t get much worse as Burrow was lost for the season in Week 11 after he shredded his ACL and MCL in addition to damaging his PCL and meniscus.
NFL
Vikings at Bengals: Initial injury reports

In as sure a sign as any that the 2021 NFL season is upon us, the injury reports are officially back, baby!. Yes, the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals have both released their first injury reports of the week as they prepare for their Week 1 contest. Who’s practicing? Who’s not? What ailments are they dealing with? Well, let’s not mess around any longer and get to it.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Trae Waynes slated to miss Week 2

The 29-year-old Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to miss his second straight game (or 18th straight if you count last season) after being ruled out Monday by head coach Zac Taylor. This continues the saga dating back to last season, where Waynes has yet to play a single...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Reddit NFL Streams: Watch Vikings vs Bengals live stream free

The Vikings vs Bengals live stream puts two teams against each other that are looking to regroup after a disappointing 2020 season. Minnesota turns to their veteran quarterback to lead them back to the playoffs, while Cincinnati is hoping this NFL live stream will show their young franchise QB is healthy enough to regain the skills he showed in his rookie year.
NFL
lineups.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/12/21) The NFL must really want Week 1 to start off with a bang because they put two of the most explosive offenses against each other. The best part about this matchup is that both teams don’t play defense either. The Vikings and Bengals are pitted against each other in Week 1 and both have a magical way of putting points on the board. For Minnesota, they have household names on their offense like superstar running back Dalvin Cook, rookie sensation Justin Jefferson, old reliable Adam Thielen, and also old reliable Kirk Cousins. For Cincinnati, they are taking the league by storm with their young guys. WR Tyler Bod and RB Joe Mixon are the veterans of the group as he has the responsibility of getting guys like QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase up to NFL game speed. This is going to be one of the more fun to watch matchups in Week 1 as there should be chunks of yards and touchdowns flying left and right in a shootout.
NFL
USA Today

Vikings vs. Bengals: Top photos from the Week 1 game

The Vikings made a strong effort to fix the holes in their defense through free agency. At first, that side of the ball looked good. Minnesota’s revamped group forced Cincinnati to punt three times. The Vikings offense stalled out quite a bit, but Kirk Cousins was able to find Adam Thielen in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Vikings pregame and Sunday NFL schedule

After another offseason that seemingly lasted a millennium, NFL Sunday is finally back in our lives. Thankfully, we’ll get to focus on Bengals vs. Vikings and still catch some great games in the late afternoon slate, including Chiefs vs. Browns and Packers vs. Saints. Here’s a look at what’s on...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Texans

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Trae Waynes isn’t expected to play this week as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. (Kelsey Conway) Taylor added he doesn’t think QB Joe Burrow will be limited this week: “I don’t anticipate any issues with him.” (Dehner) Bengals S Jessie Bates is...
NFL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football: ’Noles in the Pros

NFL football is back! Some of the top performers from Week One happen to be FSU alum, which should come as no surprise to Seminole fans. ’Noles in the Pros is also back and we’ll recap the highs and lows from former Florida State players after every week this season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL

