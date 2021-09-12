How SBLive’s Top 25 Missouri high school football teams fared: No. 1 CBC outlasts No. 4 De Smet; No. 8 Liberty North demolishes No. 3 Ray-Pec
How SBLive Missouri’s Top 25 teams fared this weekend. 1. Christian Brothers College (2-1) beat No. 4 De Smet 44-29 Led by quarterback Patrick Heitert, CBC snapped a four-game losing streak against Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet. Heitert turned in a career night by rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns and passing for another 231 yards and one score in a 44-29 victory in the premier game of the week in St. Louis.scorebooklive.com
Comments / 0