Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO