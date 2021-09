When you are drafted in the second round, you have the low expectations with the potential of some high rewards. You get a little bit more benefit of the doubt because, hey, any tangible skill from a second round pick is good. If you can not be a complete waste of space, that improves a team’s asset management and gives fans a little bit of optimism. In the end, sometimes we dream big for second round picks because maybe there is something there, plus the Bucks have done well drafting in the second round recently. After a close race, that may or not have involved some foul play, Jordan Nwora has exited at his own jersey number.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO