Clinton, SC

Presbyterian clobbers first-timer Fort Lauderdale 68-3

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated first-year program Fort Lauderdale 68-3 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (2-0) amassed 635 yards of offense while holding Fort Lauderdale to less than 200. Presbyterian scored nine touchdowns — three in six minutes in the first quarter — and added more points with two safeties.

For the second game, Presbyterian’s high-octane offense did not punt.

Fort Lauderdale, competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association, is playing is playing its first year of intercollegiate football.

Hefley led four Presbyterian quarterbacks, completing 25 of 38 passes. Tyler Huff was 5 for 5 with one TD passing and another score on a keeper. Freshmen Gabe Carroll and Warner Bush each went 2-for-2 passing.

Franco De Luca was 9-for-24 passing for 101 yards for Fort Lauderdale. He was picked off three times as the Eagles committed five turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Football
Sports
