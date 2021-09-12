CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

GLOBALink | Photovoltaic plant helps carbon emission reduction in Anhui

stlouisnews.net
 5 days ago

HEFEI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Qingyang 100 mega watts photovoltaic power project was mostly built on ponds and lakes in Qingyang County, east China's Anhui province. Covering an area of 2,500 mu, the photovoltaic power project can produce about 100 million KWh of clean energy per year. The project also provides jobs to local villagers and helps them increase income. Farmers can get an annual land circulation payment of about 78 U.S. dollars per mu.

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

How mining waste can be used for hydrogen fuel production

Researchers at the Queensland University of Technology have discovered a way to use mining waste as part of a potential cheaper catalyst for hydrogen fuel production. The team led by Ziqi Sun and Hong Peng published these findings in the journal Advanced Energy & Sustainability Research. In their article, they explain that, normally, water splitting reactions that produce hydrogen are triggered using platinum, which costs about $1,450/ounce, iridium at $1,370/ounce and ruthenium at $367/ounce. Cheaper but less active metals such as cobalt, whose price is about $70,000/tonne, nickel at $26,000/tonne and iron at $641/tonne, are also used.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
momblogsociety.com

How Does a Hydrogen Fuel Station Work?

Hydrogen is in abundance on Earth. The substance is usually found combined with other elements like water and hydrocarbons. From being used in the very first internal combustion engine to powering flights by airships, hydrogen can fulfill man’s quest for energy, according to an article by Deloitte. Today supplying this gas to industrial users is a major business across the world. The demand continues to rise exponentially since 6% of global natural gas and 2% of global coal is being used for production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Carbon Emission#Photovoltaic#Gdp#Globalink
techxplore.com

Improving carbon capture efficiency to help net zero emissions

As the UK's National Metrology Institute, NPL has a significant role to play in supporting climate change mitigation action and enabling the innovations which will help industry deliver on their goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Geological storage of carbon has gained a lot of attention, but a more versatile carbon capture solution is required if it is to become a reliable mitigation to emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

2,185 Academics Back Fossil Non-Proliferation Treaty While #FixTheWEO Demands 1.5°C Energy Scenario

International climate groups kicked off a season of high-stakes meetings and report releases with a call from 2,185 scientists and researchers to back the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), and a demand from more than 150 organizations that the International Energy Agency (IEA) put climate stabilization at the heart of its energy futures modelling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Nanomaterial Produces Clean Energy Hydrogen Fuel From Seawater

The material offers the high performance and stability needed for industrial-scale electrolysis, which could produce a clean energy fuel from seawater. Hydrogen fuel derived from the sea could be an abundant and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, but the potential power source has been limited by technical challenges, including how to practically harvest it.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
dallassun.com

Panda-shaped photovoltaic plant drives carbon emission reduction

TAIYUAN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A pair of adorable "pandas" composed of photovoltaic panels in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, are real-life "Kung Fu Pandas," which pumps green electricity around the province. The power station where the panels are located has drawn global attention for its unique design. Covering...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTVQ

LG&E, KU partner with UK to study carbon dioxide emissions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (LG&E and KU) and the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) have launched an innovative partnership to study capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at natural gas combined cycle power plants. LG&E and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
New Scientist

High-res carbon emission maps reveal climate impact of commuting

High-resolution maps of carbon emissions have revealed how our day-to-day patterns of behaviour, such as commuting, affect the release of greenhouse gases, and could help governments quickly see the impact of green policies. Zhu Liu at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, and his colleagues combined data from various sources to...
CHINA
newsbrig.com

Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

Europe might be making progress on reducing emissions, but its largest utility company doesn’t think officials are moving quickly enough. Reuters reports Enel has issued a study warning Europe could be late on reducing greenhouse gas emissions if it continues at its “current pace.” The European Union wants to reduce those emissions by 55 percent by 2030, Enel said, but it reportedly won’t reach that target until 2051 without substantial changes.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

This grid technology could make or break Biden’s solar plans

President Biden’s blueprint for getting 40 percent of the nation’s electricity from solar power by 2035 depends on development of a device that would take the place of fossil fuel plants in setting the heartbeat of power grids, experts say. Called a grid-forming inverter, the tool is a combination of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

(Reuters) -U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments in low-carbon fuel and projects through 2028. Oil producers globally, under mounting pressure to join the fight against climate change, have stepped up plans to transition to less carbon-intensive production. Shareholders and governments are insisting they plot a path to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stlouisnews.net

China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 4.3 pct in Jan.-Aug.

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 459.71 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, down 4.3 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday. In U.S. dollar terms, the period's ODI rose 3.7 percent from a year ago to 71.02 billion...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Global X Expands Clean Energy ETF Suite With Launches

Global X ETFs, a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, broadened its alternative energy offerings with the launch of Global X Solar ETF RAYS and Global X Wind Energy ETF WNDY. Alternative energy includes any energy source that acts as a replacement to conventional and non-renewable fossil fuel. The space is expected to get stronger under President Joe Biden’s administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Russia could fuel U.S. nuclear plants without political fix

Without a lifeline in the budget reconciliation bill, the next generation of nuclear power in the United States could be fueled by Russia. That’s significant because President Biden’s ambitious climate goals won’t be achievable without nuclear energy in the mix for the foreseeable future, observers say. Analysts note that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy