GLOBALink | Photovoltaic plant helps carbon emission reduction in Anhui

Researchers at the Queensland University of Technology have discovered a way to use mining waste as part of a potential cheaper catalyst for hydrogen fuel production. The team led by Ziqi Sun and Hong Peng published these findings in the journal Advanced Energy & Sustainability Research. In their article, they explain that, normally, water splitting reactions that produce hydrogen are triggered using platinum, which costs about $1,450/ounce, iridium at $1,370/ounce and ruthenium at $367/ounce. Cheaper but less active metals such as cobalt, whose price is about $70,000/tonne, nickel at $26,000/tonne and iron at $641/tonne, are also used.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO