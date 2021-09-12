CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 — how it can surpass iPhone 12 and be worth the upgrade

By Alan Martin
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Assuming there are no big surprises, the iPhone 13 looks set to be a fairly safe iteration if the various leaks prove to be correct. We are, according to the iPhone 13 rumors, set to see four handsets that look nearly identical to last year's models, with a modest set of upgrades on board, including a (slightly) smaller notch, an upgraded camera, 120Hz screen technology and, of course, faster performance.

Gadget Flow

iPhone 13 will come with satellite capabilities. What does it mean, and why should you care?

Rumors about potential features for inbound iPhone releases are nothing new. Every year they soar, and while some can be quite outlandish, others are more plausible. As we anticipate the upcoming release of the iPhone 13, rumors include everything from faster screen refresh rates to touch-ID. The latest, however, is quite interesting. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there’s a possibility we could see satellite communication capabilities coming to iPhone. But what does that mean, and why should you care? Let’s discuss what this potential feature could do for iPhone users.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price: Apple's next smartphone could be cheaper than you think

When considering which iPhone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13, it could help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or if you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3. We don't expect to see the iPhone 13 until the tech giant's rumored event in September, but anticipation for the new smartphone continues to grow alongside curiosity about its possible price.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

All iPhones come with one hidden app that may come in handy

Apple is known for trying to make its iOS experience as easy to navigate and foolproof as possible, with all the tools for everyday use you could think of right at your fingertips. Among these tools is one particular app you may not be aware of, but which has long...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How much is your iPhone 11/Pro worth right now?

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are no longer the latest and greatest iPhones, and that means it’s time to check your trade in values. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone 11 to upgrade to the iPhone 12 or the brand-new iPhone 13, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

iPhone 13 to bring two new exclusive colors so you can show off you have the latest model

We are just a couple of days away from the next Apple California Streaming event, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, September 14. This means that we may get to see more rumors and leaks about upcoming Apple devices. These rumors suggest that Apple may announce the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. The latest rumors reveal a bit more information about Apple’s new iPhone, which includes new color variants and possible storage options.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

