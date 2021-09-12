CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Wortham Center Announces Upcoming Season

thelaurelofasheville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Asheville has announced its upcoming season schedule. From September 2021 to May 2022, a wide range of top touring artists in music, theater, dance, comedy and other performing arts are scheduled to appear at the three-venue performing arts complex comprising the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the Tina McGuire Theatre (black box seating up to 100 people) and the Henry LaBrun Studio (seating up to 80).

thelaurelofasheville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Smokey Robinson
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy