Wortham Center Announces Upcoming Season

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Asheville has announced its upcoming season schedule. From September 2021 to May 2022, a wide range of top touring artists in music, theater, dance, comedy and other performing arts are scheduled to appear at the three-venue performing arts complex comprising the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the Tina McGuire Theatre (black box seating up to 100 people) and the Henry LaBrun Studio (seating up to 80).