NC Highway Historical Marker Honors Rafael Guastavino

thelaurelofasheville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Guastavino Alliance, Swannanoa Valley Museum, and Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA) on Monday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. for the unveiling and dedication of a new NC Highway Historical Marker recognizing Rafael Guastavino’s vault and dome tile work and marking the site of his Black Mountain estate, Rhododendron. After the dedication, a short program and self-guided walking tour of Rhododendron (now Christmount conference center) will take place. Refreshments will be served.

