FX on Hulu's 'Y: The Last Man' envisions a world almost entirely without men

By Jay Bobbin Gracenote
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a world from which almost every man is eliminated. A new FX on Hulu drama series based on a DC comic visualizes it. Premiering Monday, Sept. 13, "Y: The Last Man" makes virtually every mammal with a Y chromosome extinct ... one extremely rare exception being the son (Ben Schnetzer) of a politician (Diane Lane) with White House aspirations. She tries to hide his continued existence while building a team of female allies, though others conspire against her, notably a political rival (played by Amber Tamblyn).

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

