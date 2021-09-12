FX on Hulu's 'Y: The Last Man' envisions a world almost entirely without men
Imagine a world from which almost every man is eliminated. A new FX on Hulu drama series based on a DC comic visualizes it. Premiering Monday, Sept. 13, "Y: The Last Man" makes virtually every mammal with a Y chromosome extinct ... one extremely rare exception being the son (Ben Schnetzer) of a politician (Diane Lane) with White House aspirations. She tries to hide his continued existence while building a team of female allies, though others conspire against her, notably a political rival (played by Amber Tamblyn).www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0