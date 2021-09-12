Album review: Kacey Musgraves breaks down marriage breakup on 'star-crossed'

Kacey Musgraves writes beautiful, encouraging songs about coming to terms with the aspects of our lives that we can’t control and taking each day in stride instead. “Silver Lining,” the first song on the East Texas singer-songwriter’s 2013 major-label debut Same Trailer Different Park, details all the good that can come from riding out a storm, in life and in nature. Different Park’s “Follow Your Arrow,” named Song of the Year at the 2014 CMA Awards, is a pep talk for anyone who’s been ostracized for not fitting in. “Die Fun,” a gorgeous deep cut on 2015’s Pageant Material, wonders aloud why we waste so much time observing restrictive standards for adulthood. “Slow Burn,” the elegant country-rock opener of 2018’s Golden Hour, Album of the Year winner at the 2019 Grammys, toasts to moving through life at whatever pace feels right. As much as songs like “Follow Your Arrow,” “Space Cowboy,” and “Biscuits” honor a storied tradition of country performers invoking (or inverting) familiar idioms and colloquialisms to share relatable missives about the human condition — think Tammy Wynette’s “I Don’t Wanna Play House,” Garth Brooks’s “Friends in Low Places,” and Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” — Kacey is also in conversation with a certain state of mind. She’s thumbing her nose at all of the church gossips and neighborhood terrors who get their jollies minding everyone else’s business. Musgraves’s work preaches a life where we mellow out, find true love, and smoke more pot instead of crucifying each other over our differences.

