Album review: Kacey Musgraves breaks down marriage breakup on 'star-crossed'

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"star-crossed," Kacey Musgraves (Interscope Records/UMG Nashville) Kacey Musgraves breaks down the breakdown of her marriage on "star-crossed," her follow-up to 2018's Grammy winning album of the year "Golden Hour." Musgraves delivers the story in roughly three acts of tightly woven pop/country songs: the optimism of falling in love, the sadness...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

