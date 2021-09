Recent news articles have provided important insight into the child care crisis Maine is facing. While the crisis has been looming for years, the pandemic has worsened it. One report indicating that 10 percent of child care centers in Maine have closed since the start of the pandemic and a local news and BDN story reporting one Caribou child care center has lost 23 teachers during the pandemic are stark examples of this crisis that we must address immediately.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO