James McClean has pleaded for patience as Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny comes under intense pressure with World Cup qualification all but out of his grasp. Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy as manager last year, woke on Monday morning to speculation he could be out of a job if Ireland lose to Serbia in Dublin on Tuesday evening after a return of just one point from the first four Group A fixtures left them on the brink of elimination.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO