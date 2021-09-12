CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP candidate for Gov. Jensen fighting Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

By Madison Quinn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican gubernatorial hopeful Scott Jensen says he’s drafting a proposed bill to make Minnesota a “Health Freedom Sanctuary State.”. The move comes after President Biden said he’d use his executive powers to sidestep G-O-P governors who are resisting new federal vaccine requirements. Jensen says “there will be no vaccine passports, no private sector vaccine passports. There will be no commandeering of state rights by the federal government. There will be no lockdowns. There will be no kids in masks.”

Washington Post

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Minnesota State
Backlash Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Mounts Within GOP

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's new broad set of federal mandates, aimed at compelling Americans not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot, was met with an immediate and forceful backlash from his political opponents. Republican governors, lawmakers and pundits blasted Biden's plan, unveiled Thursday, as a major governmental...
U.S. POLITICS
Gov. Holcomb releases response to Biden admin’s vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement Friday in response to Pres. Joe Biden’s recent announcement to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employers with more than 100 staff members. In the first half of the statement, Holcomb expressed support for the COVID-19 vaccine. “I believe the vaccine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gov. Reynolds responds to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gov. Reynolds disagrees with Pres. Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds disapproves of President Joe Biden’s executive order Thursday mandating COVID-19 vaccinations of companies with 100 or more workers. The Associated Press reports that the government’s expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them...
DES MOINES, IA
GOP candidate Scott Jensen calling for 'civil disobedience' of COVID policies

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is calling for "civil disobedience" among Minnesotans and businesses in the state, asking them to ignore vaccine and mask guidance intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. Jensen, a Chaska family physician and former state senator, released a YouTube video Friday announcing that he was...
CHASKA, MN
Biden’s new tougher tone on vaccine mandates triggers GOP backlash

(NEW YORK) — Taking his toughest tone yet against those Americans still unvaccinated, President Joe Biden has triggered vows of legal challenges from GOP governors representing some of the very states where he’s trying to use mandates to get more people inoculated. At least 19 Republican governors have lashed back...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: GOP AGs mobilizing challenges against Biden’s vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Sunday that Republican attorneys general from across the country are mobilizing court challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. “I’ve been talking to my attorney general, he is coordinating with the other attorneys general across the country who share similar views about the overreach,” Mr. Ricketts, a Republican, said in interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday. “As we see what these rules are, we will be able to know exactly how we will be able to challenge them in court.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Gordon releases statement opposing Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to today’s announcement by the Biden Administration mandating COVID-19 vaccinations:. “The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach. Our Constitution was written...
HEALTH
Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A judge has rejected a request by concerned parents to force a statewide mask mandate in all schools. Judge Thomas Gilligan said the court was “gravely concerned” about COVID-19 risks for children, but that the court lacks the legal authority to order Gov. Tim Walz to issue the directive that the parents sought.
MINNESOTA STATE
Employment law attorneys say Biden vaccination edict legal

Gov. Doug Ducey says it’s illegal and “will never stand up in court.” And Attorney General Mark Brnovich says it is taking “federal overreach to unheard of levels.” But attorneys who specialize in labor law say the decision by President Biden that large employers must have all workers vaccinated is well within the power of the federal government.
U.S. POLITICS

