GOP candidate for Gov. Jensen fighting Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Sunday that Republican attorneys general from across the country are mobilizing court challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. “I’ve been talking to my attorney general, he is coordinating with the other attorneys general across the country who share similar views about the overreach,” Mr. Ricketts, a Republican, said in interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday. “As we see what these rules are, we will be able to know exactly how we will be able to challenge them in court.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO