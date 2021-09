Two collegiate skaters from the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club ended their summer on the ice on a high note. Sally Caron, a junior at Fairfield University and 2019 graduate of MVRHS, passed her Junior Ladies Freestyle test. The Junior level is the penultimate test in all skating disciplines offered by U.S. Figure Skating (USFS). To become a Junior Lady, Caron landed five different double jumps and executed three different spins, as well as an intricate footwork step sequence in a choreographed 3-minute, 30-second program.

