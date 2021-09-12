CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

By MARK LEWIS - Associated Press
 4 days ago

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. Smaller parties, which are buoyant in the polls and hope to be the makeweights in a new coalition, are demanding a more radical severing.

Norway has one of the world's most ambitious climate change targets. But it's also a major oil producer and exporter.

Walking down the streets of Oslo, Norway feels like walking into a low-emissions future. Electric trams and buses zip alongside generous bike lanes and around parks designed to store carbon. But the real evidence of the city’s low carbon footprint is actually deep below ground, in a vast network of tunnels housing its power lines.
