The player of the match, chosen by the Sky commentators, is ... the other captain, Heather Knight. “Really enjoyable night,” she says. “Bit of rust there, to be honest. We weren’t perfect tonight, but Amy [Jones] was outstanding in the middle order and we’ve got different people contributing at different times. We’ll take confidence from it.” Asked about Danni Wyatt, Knight says “I thought she was brilliant tonight.”

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO