DENVER (CBS4) – As Civic Center Park temporarily closes on Wednesday, it means not only the park will shut down to be cleaned up and renovated, but also a holiday event that was originally planned to take place there may have to find a new home. (credit: CBS) The Denver Christkindl Market, which is a celebration of German culture and welcomes guests to experience an authentic German holiday market, was scheduled to open at Civic Center Park on Nov. 19. But that is on the edge of the timeline of the two-month cleanup at the park. The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO