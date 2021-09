Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there was no chance Cristiano Ronaldo would sign for Manchester City even before Manchester United swooped in to snatch his signature. City expressed an interest in Ronaldo as they searched for a striker during the final days of the transfer window. But Solskjaer insists the 36-year-old, who could make his second United against Newcastle on Saturday, was never destined for the Etihad Stadium.

